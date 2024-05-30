Parents demand a radical change in current education system

Gadwal: Parents in the State have demanded a radical change in current education system, advocating a shift from a marks-focused approach to one that emphasises creativity and development of students’ abilities to face modern challenges. They suggest introducing new curriculum plans and national education systems to benefit students.

In the context of the new academic year starting on June 12, the parents highlight that despite Nehru’s vision of a high-standard education system, many government schools still lack basic facilities. They commend the State government’s initiatives but emphasise the need for a 6% of GDP to be allocated to the education sector. They point out that both the Central and the State governments have historically underfunded education, leading to deteriorating school infrastructure and poor education standards.

The parents believe that a collaborative effort between the Central and the State governments is essential to achieve the goals of the “Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan” and ensure quality education and basic facilities for all students.

The Lok Satta has called for comprehensive reform in the education sector to address the socio-economic disparities that determine the fate of 90% of the population. It highlighted critical issues, such as limited access to higher education (only 8%), financial burden on poor families for basic education and lack of opportunities for children to realise their potential despite high out-of-pocket expenses.

The parents urge the State government to work towards a non-discriminatory society by providing quality education to all children, regardless of caste, religion, gender, or economic status. They call for updating the education sector to meet modern requirements and future goals.

Key demands and proposals by parents include: continuous training to teaching staff to emphasise moral and sports education; address the lag in earning abilities in language, mathematics, science, and logic among 15-year-old students; the current ratio of 35:1 should be reduced to 30:1 to improve the learning environment; providing basic facilities; ensure essential facilities like classrooms, drinking water, toilets, labs, libraries and sports grounds, as highlighted by the Asar 2022 report showing a 99.3% enrolment rate; immediate appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as MEOs, DEOs and District DEOs for supervision

Despite significant spending (over Rs.60,000 per student annually), quality education is lacking, with students not achieving minimum life skills compared to the national average; move away from rote learning before exams and develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills; adopt ‘PISA’ criteria to assess learning abilities and application of knowledge; begin implementation NEP from the current academic year; provide education in the mother tongue from classes 1-5 and introduce vocational education from class 6.

By addressing these demands, the parents believe that a solid foundation can be laid in schools to prepare children for success in the competitive world of the future. They outlined a comprehensive set of proposals aimed at transforming the education system to ensure equitable and quality education for all students. Their demands and recommendations include: thousands of children who are out of school should be brought back into the education system; report cards should record not only the academic marks but also the skills and abilities of students; arranging courses and virtual labs in official language to enhance understanding and accessibility; taking strict action against private institutions charging excessive fee; reconstituting the fee control committee and finalising fee before the academic year; expediting disposal of various education-related cases pending in the High Court; immediately bring forth and implement the recommendations of the committee mentioned in GO 317; focusing on strengthening the higher and technical education sector; identifying new universities; providing special opportunities in higher education and employment sectors for students who studied in Telugu medium government schools in rural areas; encouraging and supporting eligible and interested students; setting up a “higher education hub and skill development centre” in each district.

The parents hope the State government will consider these issues and take steps to ensure the all-round development of students in Telangana.

Some parents spoke: Laxmanna a farmer from Bingidoddi who couldn’t bear heavy school fee for his UKG son. He demanded a proper regulating authority for private schools across the State.