Parents should not impose an opinion on children: Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan advised the parents not to impose their opinion on their children. She was speaking at the seminar organized by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday.

The event 'Child Rights and Contemporary Challenges in Telangana' was organized at Vishweshwaraiah Bhavan in Khairatabad. She said that she was a Mother first, not the Governor.

She expressed her concern over the incidents of sexual offences against girl students in educational institutions. She said that children must be trained in such a way that they should be able to face the challenges. The girl child must be taken care of with additional attention, she added.

The Governor said that each child has a different orientation of understanding and parents should not impose their own ideas on children.