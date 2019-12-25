Parigi: Jagruthi constituency convener elected

Parigi: Syed Asif was unanimously elected as convener for the constituency for Telangana Jagruthi here on Tuesday. District president of the Jagruthi, Peddi Punyavathi wrapped a shawl and felicitated him at the MLA office.

She suggested the new convener about the programmes to be taken up in the district. She said the traditions and culture of the State should be protected.

The new convener Asif said he would abide by the ideology of the organisation and work sincerely towards the development of Jagruthi. District vice president Mahesh Naik, secretary Sai Kumar, former market director Naresh, Mukunda Sekhar, Ravi, Srikanth, Naveen and others were present.