Parl Standing Committee on Defence visits DRDL

Hyderabad: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Wednesday concluded a productive study visit to the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL).

The visit aimed to review the ongoing advancements in India's defence technologies and assess future research directions in missile development. According to officials, during the visit, the Radha Mohan Singh Chairman inaugurated the newly established Missile Exhibition Centre, which showcases India’s significant achievements in missile technology and its strides towards achieving self-reliance in defence capabilities.

The centre offers a comprehensive display of various missile systems developed by DRDL and sister laboratories, including short-range, medium-range, and long-range missile systems, along with cutting-edge developments in precision-guided technologies. The visit underscored the crucial role of research and development in ensuring the country’s defence preparedness in an increasingly complex global security environment.

The committee also took the opportunity to discuss ongoing and upcoming projects, emphasising the importance of continued investment in defence R&D to maintain technological superiority, said a senior officer. The Chairman reiterated the government’s unwavering support for DRDL and other defence research entities, acknowledging their critical role in strengthening India's defence infrastructure and ensuring the nation’s safety and security in the years to come.