Parliamentary democracy a cornerstone of growth: Uttam

Hyderabad: Stressing the vital role of parliamentary democracy in empowering individuals, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday that India’s democratic framework is the foundation for realising the dreams of common people.

“We are fortunate that for 77 years of independence, parliamentary democracy has continued to survive and thrive in India, whereas democracy in most neighbouring countries and many other parts of the world is limited,” he said.

“Parliamentary democracy in India has given countless individuals, including myself, the opportunity to grow and serve the nation. It’s a system that we must cherish and protect through all our efforts,” he said during a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Reddy praised IIM Ahmedabad as one of the leading business schools, not only in India, but globally and said it has produced alumni who’ve reached dizzy heights as corporate leaders in various sectors.

Speaking to an attentive audience of students and faculty, the minister shared his inspiring journey from a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force to a prominent political leader in Telangana. “I started my career as a cadet in the National Defence Academy, not knowing where life would take me. I went on to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, flying MiG-21 and MiG-23 jets in frontline squadrons. Discipline, focus, and precision were non-negotiable, as even a minor error could cost lives and compromise missions,” he said.

Reddy said he worked at Rashtrapati Bhavan as a senior officer under Presidents R Venkataraman and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. “Serving two Presidents was a unique experience. It gave me a deep understanding of the functioning of our country’s highest office and further strengthened my admiration for our democracy.”

Transitioning to his political journey, he told the audience how he left his government role in 1994 to join the Congress party. “I was inspired by the idea of serving people directly. It wasn’t an easy start—I lost my first election in Kodad. It was a bitter experience, but one that taught me resilience and determination. I continued working for people and won the Kodad seat in 1999. That victory marked the beginning of a journey I deeply cherish.”

Since then Reddy has never lost an election. Narrating his electoral successes to the audience, he said, “From Kodad to Huzurnagar and eventually Nalgonda as an MP, every win was a testament to hard work and connection with people. I’ve been privileged to represent their aspirations, whether in the Assembly or Parliament,” he said. He also spoke about his tenure as the president of the TPCC from 2015 to 2021 and his participation in national-level discussions. “Every platform reinforced my belief in the strength of our democracy,” he said.

Reddy told the audience that he had won seven consecutive elections and served as a minister for housing in Undivided AP. He is now serving as minister for Irrigation, Food, and Civil Supplies. “Serving as a minister both times is a great honour. It gives me another opportunity to serve people and contribute to our State’s progress.” Throughout his address, he linked his journey to lessons for students. “Life is about focus and precision. Just as a fighter pilot synchronises speed, accuracy, and planning to hit the target, we must align our goals, strategies, and efforts. Whether in studies, jobs, or public service, clarity and consistency are essential.”