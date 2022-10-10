Participate in five-day Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams :TTD chief

Hyderabad: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has asked devotees who can't come to Tirumala to visit and have darshan of Venkateswara Swamy during the five-day vaibhavostsavams taking place in the city from October 11 to 15.

Reddy who inspected the arrangements of the utsavams at NTR Stadium on Sunday, told the media "the Kalyana Utsavams and vaibhavostsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy are being conducted across the country from April this year after Covid." The ustavams were held in Nellore in September. The five-day event would be held at NTR Stadium from morning till night, as they are done to the Lord in Tirumala.

Reddy said the vaibhavostavams in the city are being organised with the support of Harshavardhan of Harsha Toyota, Vamsi Subba Reddy and Aparna Venkateswara Reddy. The TTD has also decided to conduct vaibhavostsavams in districts in two Telugu States, provided devotees come forward to support them.

He stated that the main objective of vaibhavostsavams is to show the daily pujas and services offered to the Lord to common devotees; also, for those who can't come to Tirumala but can take part in sevas and pujas in their city.

The TTD chairman felicitated devotees Harshavardhan, MD Harsha Auto aroup, Vamsi Ram Builders MD Subba Reddy, and Aparna group director Venkateswar Reddy, who are supporting the vaibhavostsavams in Hyderabad.

The devotee donors supporting the programme said the vaibhavostavams taking place in Hyderabad is the sixth one they are backing. The prime objective is to bring closer all sevas performed to the presiding deity of Tirumala to the common people. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and physically challenged, said Harshavarrdhan.

Vamsi Ram Subba Reddy thanked the TTD and the Chief Minister for giving them an opportunity to conduct the vaibhavostavams in Hyderabad. He said Telangana Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy will perform 'gau puja' on Monday. State Health Minister T Harish Rao will take part in the puja on Tuesday morning, Reddy said.