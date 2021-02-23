Parties leave no stone unturned to win polls

Warangal: The BJP may have won the Dubbaka Assembly by-poll with a paltry margin but its overall impact on the State politics appears to be colossal. Buttressing that statement, the BJP put up a phenomenal show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held recently.

Now, all eyes are on the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency seat which goes to poll on March 14, and the impending election to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

For the moment, all the three major parties – the TRS, the Congress and the BJP – have been deeply immersed in carving out a route map to win the Graduates Constituency in their own 'inimitable style'.

The others in the contest – Prof Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi, Rani Rudrama Devi of Yuva Telangana, Cheruku Sudhakar of Inti Party and the independent Theenmar Mallanna – were also confident of exploiting the anti-establishment vote.

With the drubbing it got in the recent elections, the TRS appears to be in a mission mode to retain the seat held by its senior leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. The party leadership had already appointed MPs and legislators as in-charges to each Assembly segment that under the Graduates Constituency. This apart, the party deputed two second rung leaders for every 50 voters.

On the other hand, the BJP high on its recent performances is also confident of cashing in on the anti-establishment vote. Its nominee Gujjula Premender Reddy supported by his party top leaders, is crisscrossing the erstwhile Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts to convince the graduates. The game plan of the BJP is 'pachchees prabhari'. The party leadership wants to implement a focus-approach on the electorate by appointing in-charges for every 25 voters.

Last to announce its candidate was the Congress. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy is to introduce party candidate Sabhavat Ramulu Naik formally in Warangal on February 24. On the other hand, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy is busy mobilising party cadres.

Prof Kodandaram, Yuva Telangana nominee Rani Rudrama Reddy and Left parties candidate Jayasaradhi Reddy have been campaigning vigorously across the constituency. On the other hand, independent Theenmar Mallanna has already done one round of campaign by conducting padayatra.

All these candidates have been vocal in criticising the TRS Government. Understandably, all of them were insisting on cornering the TRS' Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, especially pointing out the TRS' failure in filling the vacant posts in the State government service.