Passage of agri bills a slap in CM KCR's face: MP Soyam Bapu Rao

Hyderabad: Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao called the passage of the two agricultural bills in Rajya Sabha a slap on the face of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The BJP MP said that farmers were liberated after 72 years of independence.



He said that the TRS chief and the opposition parties have been propagating that farmers would not get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) if the bills became laws.

He reminded the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee to double the farmers' income. Also, the bills provide protection to the farmers and quick delivery of justice within three days from the local Divisional Magistrate. Besides, farmers can cultivate crops with investments from any company at assured pre-fixed prices, he added.

Former Minister DK Aruna and BJP spokesperson Y Rakesh Reddy said that contract farming was not a new system and it exists in several countries. Further, it gives farmers the confidence of assured income. The new bills would benefit farmers to get a better price for their agriculture produce, they said.