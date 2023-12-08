Live
- Sexual harassment case in Namma Metro: BMRCL asks to call and report on helpline number
- KSRTC wins prestigious Arogya World Healthy Work Place-2023 Award
- Trailblazing narratives that demolished stereotypes in 2023
- Indulge Your Sweet Tooth on National Brownie Day: A Celebration of Decadence
- Submarine Day' commemorated at ENC
- Decision on Cloud Seeding After Discussion With Finance Department: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Noted Kannada actress Leelavati passes away
- Cruise season begins, Seven Seas navigator berths in NMP
- Bengaluru Records Unusually High December Temperatures
- Free Bus for women will start from tomorrow morning at Gadwal bus station
Just In
Passengers face difficulties due to the cause way at Leeja Municipality in Gadwal
The passengers of Ieeja Municipality in Gadwal are facing more traffic difficulties, due to unplanned demolition of the cause way built on pedda vagu.
The passengers of Ieeja Municipality in Gadwal are facing more traffic difficulties, due to unplanned demolition of the cause way built on pedda vagu.
The causeway was built on pedda vagu . between new Bus station and old busstand decades ago.
The Roads buildings department recently demolished the cause way without showing alternative way to the public and the other side they have made a way at old busstand through tikka veereswara temple back side on pedda vagu which is not useful to the public and passengers. Hense the passengers depending on a small way back side of Neelakanteswara temple which has only twenty feet road and curve at veterinary hospital.
It was became very common to traffic jams due to small road at morning and evening times. The Ieeja public alleged that they are facing the traffic jams due to the lack of coordination between the R& B and municipal officials.
The R&B officials are building a cause way worth Rs. 7 crore rupees some of the people alleged that there are some technical issues in the construction of the high level box cause way. Public urged the R&B department to speed up the construction of a qualitative culvert and save them from inevitable traffic jams.