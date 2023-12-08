Passengers face difficulties due to the cause way at Leeja Municipality in Gadwal

The passengers of Ieeja Municipality in Gadwal are facing more traffic difficulties, due to unplanned demolition of the cause way built on pedda vagu.

The causeway was built on pedda vagu . between new Bus station and old busstand decades ago.

The Roads buildings department recently demolished the cause way without showing alternative way to the public and the other side they have made a way at old busstand through tikka veereswara temple back side on pedda vagu which is not useful to the public and passengers. Hense the passengers depending on a small way back side of Neelakanteswara temple which has only twenty feet road and curve at veterinary hospital.

It was became very common to traffic jams due to small road at morning and evening times. The Ieeja public alleged that they are facing the traffic jams due to the lack of coordination between the R& B and municipal officials.

The R&B officials are building a cause way worth Rs. 7 crore rupees some of the people alleged that there are some technical issues in the construction of the high level box cause way. Public urged the R&B department to speed up the construction of a qualitative culvert and save them from inevitable traffic jams.