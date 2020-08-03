Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy along with four others tested positive for coronavirus on Monday a day after Karimnagar MLC Naradasu Laxman was found to be infected with the virus.

Mahipal Reddy's mother, brother, PA and gunmen also tested positive. The MLA has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals and is undergoing treatment.

Earlier, MLAs Vivekananda Goud (Quthbullapur), Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy (Nizamabad Rural), Bigala Ganesh (Nizamabad Urban), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon) were tested positive for coronavirus. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan had also tested positive.

As many as 37 cases reported from Sangareddy district on Monday taking the total district tally to 2,078. With 61 fatalities so far, the active cases stood at 1,532. Meanwhile, total cases in Telangana went up to 67,660 with 983 fresh cases which include 273 from GHMC, 73 from Rangareddy, 57 from Warangal Urban and rest of them from other districts.