Patancheru: Senior kabaddi teams selections on Jan 8

Patancheru: The senior women's and men's kabaddi teams will be selected on January 8 from 9 am in a ground behind Isnapur Square In Building. The teams would be participating in the 67th Telangana Inter-district Tournament. This was announced by Sangareddy District Kabaddi Vice-president Shiva and Joint Secretary Sai Kumar Goud at a media conference in Isnapur on Monday.

They said the women participants should weigh 75 kg and men 85 kg. The selected team members would take part in the Inter-district senior kabaddi championship league events in Kamareddy from Jaunary 11,12 and 13 on behalf of the district. Association members Dinesh, Ramakrishna, Rajesh were present. They said interested candidates can get more details on phone 86888-62125, 84988-27634, 70136-89789.