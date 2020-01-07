Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Patancheru: Senior kabaddi teams selections on Jan 8

Patancheru: Senior kabaddi teams selections on Jan 8
Highlights

The senior women’s and men’s kabaddi teams will be selected on January 8 from 9 am in a ground behind Isnapur Square In Building.

Patancheru: The senior women's and men's kabaddi teams will be selected on January 8 from 9 am in a ground behind Isnapur Square In Building. The teams would be participating in the 67th Telangana Inter-district Tournament. This was announced by Sangareddy District Kabaddi Vice-president Shiva and Joint Secretary Sai Kumar Goud at a media conference in Isnapur on Monday.

They said the women participants should weigh 75 kg and men 85 kg. The selected team members would take part in the Inter-district senior kabaddi championship league events in Kamareddy from Jaunary 11,12 and 13 on behalf of the district. Association members Dinesh, Ramakrishna, Rajesh were present. They said interested candidates can get more details on phone 86888-62125, 84988-27634, 70136-89789.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top