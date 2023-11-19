Live
- Indira Gandhi-led Cong govt plagued by starvation deaths, encounters, alleges Chandrasekhar Rao
- Payal urged people to vote for BJP
- Empowering India’s youth: A glimpse into vocational training initiative
- Priyanka Gandhi assures of providing jobs to youth after Congress comes to power
- UP students in Classes 9, 10 will now have learning targets
- Big Shock for PGs; BBMP to release new guideline
- Honouring Men's Contributions: Wonderla Holidays Marks Men's Day with Special Offer
- UP plans uniform menu for school & anganwadi centres
- Delhi schools to reopen after winter break on Monday
- How tech devices impact kids’ brain functioning
Just In
Payal urged people to vote for BJP
Highlights
Bharatiya Janata Party Adilabad assembly constituency candidate Payala Shankar visited Laxmipur, Ananthpur, Kura villages in Jainath mandal as part of election campaign on Sunday.
Adilabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Adilabad assembly constituency candidate Payala Shankar visited Laxmipur, Ananthpur, Kura villages in Jainath mandal as part of election campaign on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Shankar said that the BJP central government has set up the Fasal Bheema Scheme to support the farmers. But the BRS government has cheated the farmers who have lost their crop by paying a premium of the crop insurance scheme.
During the campaign he urged the people to vote for BJP in assembly elections
Ramdas Potaraju Ramesh Karunakar Reddy .Venkanna. Ramesh Ashok Reddy Vishal Bhumanna and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS