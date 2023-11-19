  • Menu
Payal urged people to vote for BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Adilabad assembly constituency candidate Payala Shankar visited Laxmipur, Ananthpur, Kura villages in Jainath mandal as part of election campaign on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar said that the BJP central government has set up the Fasal Bheema Scheme to support the farmers. But the BRS government has cheated the farmers who have lost their crop by paying a premium of the crop insurance scheme.

During the campaign he urged the people to vote for BJP in assembly elections

Ramdas Potaraju Ramesh Karunakar Reddy .Venkanna. Ramesh Ashok Reddy Vishal Bhumanna and others were present.

