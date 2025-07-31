Live
PC Ghosh Commission Submits Kaleshwaram Report to Government
Hyderabad: The PC Ghosh Commission, which investigated alleged corruption and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, has formally submitted its report to the state government.
Justice PC Ghosh, Chairman of the Kaleshwaram Commission, handed over the report—sealed in a shielded cover—to Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja at BRK Bhavan.
The Commission undertook a detailed 15-month investigation, focusing on the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. The report is expected to outline findings on construction flaws, financial irregularities, and possible accountability lapses.
Secretary Rahul Bojja is set to forward the report to the State Chief Secretary for further action.
The contents of the report and the state government's next steps are now the subject of growing public and political interest.