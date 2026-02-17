Peace committees vital for communal harmony: Sajjanar

Hyderabad City Police and the Central Peace and Welfare Committee have announced that mandatory Peace Committee meetings will now be conducted at the zonal level every three months. This initiative aims to address field-level issues more effectively while inviting citizens to contribute ideas for the preservation of law and order.

On Monday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar described the city as a towering testimony to communal harmony. He emphasised the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect the unique Ganga–Jamuna Tehzeeb of the region. Sajjanar exhorted committee members to act as a sturdy bridge between the law enforcement machinery and the public to establish a crime-free society.

Addressing the coordination meeting at the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, the Commissioner highlighted the historical significance of these bodies. Established in 1984, the committees have played a crucial role in maintaining law and order for decades. He attributed a significant share of the rise of Hyderabad as a global development hub to the peace and stability fostered by these committees and the citizenry.

Providing direction for upcoming events, he advised members to ensure field-level coordination so that festivals are celebrated by all communities with a spirit of brotherhood. He specifically urged committees to remain vigilant against false propaganda and social media rumours designed to incite religious tensions. To ensure suggestions are considered and field issues resolved, the new quarterly zonal meeting schedule was confirmed.

Additional CP Tafseer Iqbal attended alongside Joint CPs D Joel Davis, SM Vijay Kumar, and N Shweta. Several Zonal DCPs were present with Central Peace and Welfare Committee General Secretary Kishan Sharma and various Zonal Presidents. The session concluded with an open invitation for public cooperation in maintaining the city's long-standing reputation for stability and safety.