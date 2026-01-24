Peaceful bandh over residential school relocation paralyses Khanapur

Khanapur: A bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the proposed shifting of the Integrated Residential School(IRS) sanctioned for Khanapur to Indravelli was observed peacefully across the Khanapur Assembly constituency on Friday.

The shutdown was effectively observed in Khanapur, Kadam, Dasturabad and Pemberi mandals, with shops remaining closed and normal activities partially affected. As part of the protest, JAC members and supporters organised bike rallies in several locations to draw attention to their demand that the school be established in Khanapur as originally sanctioned.

Addressing the protesters, JAC leaders said the relocation of the Integrated Residential School would severely affect students from the region, particularly those from marginalised and rural backgrounds who depend on accessible residential education facilities. They argued that shifting the institution to another area would defeat the purpose of sanctioning the school for Khanapur and deprive local students of educational opportunities.

The JAC leaders warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to reconsider the decision and establish the school in Khanapur. They urged the authorities to immediately intervene and respect the aspirations of the local population.

Leaders and activists from various political parties, including the BJP, BRS, CPM and CPI ML extended support to the bandh and participated in the protest, reflecting broad-based opposition to the proposed relocation.