Pedalling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for clean air

Hyderabad: With a motto to reduce air pollution and promote the usage of bicycles, two cyclists from Hyderabad, Zarbarf, and Lavanya started a 20-day Kashmir to Kanyakumari expedition (Cycle at Every Home).

According to both cyclists, the ‘Cycle at Every Home’ is a grassroots initiative to promote the widespread adoption of cycling as a daily mode of transportation. If each household has one basic cycle their members can use it to do chores around their locality (nearby area) instead of using a motorised vehicle. Extensive use of this method will give a message to the local government to make cycle-friendly infrastructure.

Describing their journey Lavanya, said, “Our journey began on October 24, this year, in Srinagar, and will continue for the following 20 days, passing through 23 places until arriving in Kanyakumari. The main aim of this initiative is to promote cycle at every home and make people aware to use bicycles for shorter distances and regular work in nearby areas. If more people use bicycles, the government might plan cycle-friendly infrastructure in the future, as already in many cities, the State government is laying cycling tracks and promoting cycling. Regular use of cycle will also help in tackling pollution and traffic problems and also maintain health.”

“Our main aim is to reach every doorstep and make people aware of the cycling benefits. The response is good so far, and people are welcoming our idea. The biggest challenge is bad roads and construction works in the valleys due to which there is heavy traffic congestion”, she added.

“Lavanya and I have been cycling around Hyderabad to raise awareness, and we were interested in extending this to other states, so we launched the Cycle at Every Home programme.By encouraging individuals to ride bicycles for their everyday commute, we may improve human well-being, cut carbon emissions, and minimise traffic congestion,” said Zarbarf.