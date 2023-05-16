Peddapalli: MLA Sridhar Babu’s role crucial in Congress victory in Karnataka polls

Peddapalli : Mandhani MLA and former minister D Sridhar Babu played a key role in the success of the Congress party in the Karnataka elections.

He is the secretary of AICC and is the co-incharge of Karnataka affairs. It is a well-known fact that Sridhar Babu’s family is identified as Congress family. He succeeded in managing the party successfully as he entrusted the responsibility of the party as Karnataka co-in-charge. Months before the Karnataka elections, the Congress party strategised for victory.

As a part of that, it can be said that he played his part in the success of the party by staying in Karnataka for about three months. Except for going to Hyderabad or his constituency Manthani when there were festivals and important party functions, he stayed in Karnataka on other days and coordinated the party leaders in his area.

Since Karnataka is AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home state, Congress’s victory in this state is imperative. That is why the top leaders of the party, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, have joined the activists and leaders. Sridhar Babu participated in the election campaign along with KPCC chief DK Sivakumar and Karnataka CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other prominent leaders. He played his part in the success of the party by coordinating the responsibilities assigned to him from the booth level leaders as well as the state level leaders.

On this occasion, MLA Sridhar Babu, spoke to The Hans India said that he has been satisfied to work as the in-charge of Karnataka in this election. He said that the hard work of their party leaders has paid off, the visits of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the people’s trust in the party and the collective efforts of the leaders have brought victory to the Congress. In particular, Sridhar Babu campaigned in 42 constituencies in Bidar, Bellary, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Yadgir and Vijayanagara and Raichur districts in which the Congress won in 38 constituencies.