Peddapalli: Sarpanch Lavanya bags International Women’s Parliament Award
The sarpanch of Mustyala village of Ramagiri Mandal in the district, Ramagiri Lavanya received the International Women Parliament Award in New Delhi.
Peddapalli: The sarpanch of Mustyala village of Ramagiri Mandal in the district, Ramagiri Lavanya received the International Women Parliament Award in New Delhi.
Women from 46 countries around the world received this award in New Delhi, besides 10 women from India. Sarpanch said that she is very happy to receive the award along with women from 46 countries and for upholding the name of Mustyala village in the world.
The Sarpanch said that the award will be dedicated to the people of Mustyala village. She said that it is a great pleasure to receive this award at the hands of people from different countries.
The people of the village expressed their pleasure at Sarpanch Lavanya from Telangana receiving the award.
