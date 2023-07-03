  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Peddapalli: Sarpanch Lavanya bags International Women’s Parliament Award

Sarpanch of Mustyala village of Ramagiri Mandal in the district, Ramagiri Lavanya receiving the International Women Parliament Award in New Delhi
x

Sarpanch of Mustyala village of Ramagiri Mandal in the district, Ramagiri Lavanya receiving the International Women Parliament Award in New Delhi

Highlights

The sarpanch of Mustyala village of Ramagiri Mandal in the district, Ramagiri Lavanya received the International Women Parliament Award in New Delhi.

Peddapalli: The sarpanch of Mustyala village of Ramagiri Mandal in the district, Ramagiri Lavanya received the International Women Parliament Award in New Delhi.

Women from 46 countries around the world received this award in New Delhi, besides 10 women from India. Sarpanch said that she is very happy to receive the award along with women from 46 countries and for upholding the name of Mustyala village in the world.

The Sarpanch said that the award will be dedicated to the people of Mustyala village. She said that it is a great pleasure to receive this award at the hands of people from different countries.

The people of the village expressed their pleasure at Sarpanch Lavanya from Telangana receiving the award.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X