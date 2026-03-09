Pembi Block to showcase development model at NITI Aayog seminar

Nirmal district earned recognition after Pembi Block was selected for the Regional Best Practices Seminar organised by the NITI Aayog. The seminar is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 9 and aims to highlight successful development initiatives implemented under the Aspirational Blocks Programme.

The event will bring together representatives from six states belonging to South Zone-3 to share innovative governance models and development strategies. From the state of Telangana, only two districts—Nirmal district and Jogulamba Gadwal district—were selected to present their success stories, making the recognition a matter of pride for the district administration. During the seminar, Pembi Block will present its development initiatives in key sectors including education, healthcare, maternal welfare, child development, agriculture and basic infrastructure. District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav will attend the seminar and present the developmental achievements and strategies implemented in the block.

Officials said that Pembi Mandal, which largely comprises tribal areas, had earlier faced several challenges in the education sector. These included low literacy rates, student dropouts during the cotton harvesting season, a shortage of teachers and poor examination results. However, under the Aspirational Blocks Programme over the past two years, the administration introduced several reforms to address these issues. Measures such as appointing educational volunteers, organising special evening classes and conducting model examinations were implemented to strengthen academic performance. In addition, students were encouraged to participate in sports and cultural activities to improve engagement with studies. These efforts yielded significant results, with the block recording a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class 10 examinations. To ensure continuous monitoring of development activities, senior district officials were appointed as special officers for Pembi Block. Women from self-help groups also played an active role in implementing various community-based programmes and development initiatives. Several innovative programmes, including Balashakti, Agro Forestry, Mahila Shakti and Amma Rakshita, were implemented through coordinated efforts among different departments. These initiatives helped improve health services, enhance agricultural practices and strengthen welfare measures in the region. Authorities also reported progress in providing soil testing cards to farmers and reducing malnutrition levels in the block.

Officials attributed the success of Pembi Block to coordinated teamwork among various government departments and community participation. In December 2024, during the nationwide assessment conducted by NITI Aayog under the Aspirational Blocks Programme, Pembi Block secured the fourth rank among 500 blocks across the country and received an incentive grant of ₹1 crore. The district administration stated that further development programmes would be undertaken in the coming years with the support of the government and non-governmental organisations. Collector Abhilasha Abhinav appreciated the efforts of officers from all departments who contributed to the progress of the block. At the Regional Best Practices Seminar in Visakhapatnam, the Collector will also address a special session and brief district collectors from other states on the innovative programmes implemented in Pembi Block. She expressed gratitude to the Telangana Government for its guidance and support, while noting that the district had also received appreciation from NITI Aayog for its leadership and performance in implementing development initiatives.