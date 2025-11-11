  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Pending works will be completed promptly: Bojju Patel

  • Updated: by
  • 11 Nov 2025 11:40 AM IST
Pending works will be completed promptly: Bojju Patel
X

Khanapur: MLA Bojju Patel has promised said that the pending works in the constituency will be completed promptly and that he is committed to developing the constituency in all aspects.

He was addressing after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries sanctioned for the Khanapur mandal on Monday. Bojju Patel urged Congress party leaders and workers to identify village-level issues and work towards resolving them.

He informed that a review meeting will soon be held with the District Collector to address problems in Khanapur, Pembi, Dasturabad, and Kadam mandals.

Later, the MLA inaugurated a paddy procurement center in Sattanapalli village under the leadership of PACS Chairman Amand Srinivas. He then proceeded to Pembi mandal and conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Center there.

Tags

Khanapur DevelopmentMLA Bojju PatelKalyana Lakshmi Shaadi MubarakPaddy Procurement CenterPembi Primary Health Center Inspection

    Trending News

    More

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X