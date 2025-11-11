Pending works will be completed promptly: Bojju Patel

Khanapur: MLA Bojju Patel has promised said that the pending works in the constituency will be completed promptly and that he is committed to developing the constituency in all aspects.

He was addressing after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries sanctioned for the Khanapur mandal on Monday. Bojju Patel urged Congress party leaders and workers to identify village-level issues and work towards resolving them.

He informed that a review meeting will soon be held with the District Collector to address problems in Khanapur, Pembi, Dasturabad, and Kadam mandals.

Later, the MLA inaugurated a paddy procurement center in Sattanapalli village under the leadership of PACS Chairman Amand Srinivas. He then proceeded to Pembi mandal and conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Center there.