Pensions at 57 years soon: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Adarshnagar: As per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government has taken a decision to give pensions to people aged 57 years in the State. This was stated by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He informed that the government had decided to extend pension to people of 57 years. Earlier it used to give pensions to those aged 60 years. With the decrease of age limit as many as 6.62 lakh will get pension benefits, the Minister said.

With the CM taking the call, the officials concerned had begun the exercise in this regard, he pointed out. Soon all eligible people of 57 years will get pensions. The CM has instructed the Finance and other wings to get data from districts. The details are ready in this regard. "In my 40 years of political career I have never seen such a welfare government and the CM", Rao observed.

"The CM is giving priority to welfare of people and decreased the age limit to 57 from 60 years," Rao expressed. The new pension scheme will be launched by the CM soon, on the lines with Rythu Bheema, weavers and toddy-tappers will get insurance facilities in the State. The works regarding the super-specialty hospital in Warangal will begin soon, Rao stated.