People battling with viral fevers across Rangareddy District

Rangareddy: Intense fluctuations in temperatures have triggered a rise in cases of viral fevers in Rangareddy district. Dengue has been active across the district since the onset of the monsoon, patients with typical symptoms of viral fevers are also turning up in large numbers at outpatient wings of government hospitals, private nursing homes and clinics in the district.

The district health officials said that most of the fever cases are related to consumption of food and water contaminated with bacteria or fungi, leading to ailments like typhoid, dysentery and jaundice. The heavy rainfall in low-lying areas and slum areas left the residents exposed to faecal and bacterial contamination through water consumption, which triggers such kinds of bacterial and viral fevers.

The district health advised people to be careful and consume only hot food and treated water during inclement weather conditions. The cases of typhoid and other viral fevers are most likely to continue till October, they said. They also said that the people should be cautious and simple measures like treating water and avoiding stale food goes a long way in preventing such diseases.