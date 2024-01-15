People decided to make Modi PM again, claims Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said people of the country have decided to make Modi the PM again. He made the comment in the party’s Zaheerabad Lok Sabha review meeting. Sources said he focused on government functioning and targeted the Congress government for its failure to curb terrorist activities in the country.

Reddy said today it was Sankranti for Telugu people, but the day Modi becomes the PM for third time; it will be nationwide Sankranti He said Telangana had ISIS agents and frequent bomb blasts before Modi became the PM. He recalled how serial bomb blasts took place at Gokul Chat, Dilsukhnagar and Lumbini Park

He recalled the bomb blasts in trains in places like Bombay. ‘The situation was such that blasts were happening with a remote in Pakistan; the neighbouring country’s agency ISI wanted to keep India under its control. Now things were different; in the ten years after Modi became PM there were no communal riots, no curfews, no AK 47s, no RDXs.

Reddy said construction of Rama Mandir was result of 500 years of struggle. ‘Babur’s invasions destroyed the temple and Babri Masjid was built in memory of Babur. In 1990 LK Advani’s Rath Yatra was undertaken for construction of temple. The party has been fighting for the temple since then. Some parties don’t like people being peaceful. The so-called secular parties are opposing the temple, he said.

He said the Congress is not understanding the aspirations of people. ‘The Congress is going down day by day in the country. There are no chances of the party winning back the LS seats. Modi has worked continuously for nation without a single day off. KCR used to stay in farm house for 25 days in a month without coming to the Secretariat’.