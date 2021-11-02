People don't have faith in TRS government: Bandi Sanjay

People don't have faith in TRS government and it is very clear with BJP candidate Eatala Rajender leading in the counting of votes of Huzurabad by-election.

With Rajender leading in four rounds, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay spoke to media. He exuded confidence of hoisting BJP flag in Huzurabad and Eatala Rajender entering the legislative assembly. Sanjay ridiculed that people are not believing the TRS party even after it announced Dalit Bandhu.

He said that Eatala Rajender belong to BJP and termed his victory as BJP's victory.



On the other hand, BJP leaders turned up to the Nampally office in a huge office with the Eatala Rajender taking the lead in four rounds.

