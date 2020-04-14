People hail free public distribution system rice supply in Khammam

Khammam: The people of the district are hailing the free distribution of public distribution system (PDS) rice during the lockdown period. Nearly 90% of rice was already distributed through ration shops in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.



In the wake of lockdown in the State to contain coronavirus, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the officials to distribute pds rice freely from April 1st across the State. Nearly 80% rice was distributed till date.

District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagduem RV Karnan and Dr MV Reddy respectively took special interest and appointed Village Revenue Officer (VROs) for monitoring the distribution programme. After facing few problems initially, the officials introduced token system, which facilitated easy distribution.

K Ramalakshmi from Khammam district lauded the government to think about people like her, who have no work and no money during the lockdown. she said she got 48 kg rice as there are four members in her family and this rice is sufficient for her family for about one month.

Daily wage worker P Vekaiah from Kothagudem district said thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for saving him and his family member from starving during the lockdown.

Speaking to The Hans India, Khammam District Collector RV Karnan said that there are 669 ration shops and 4,05,167 white ration card holders. On Monday, rice was distributed to 3, 34,354 ration card holders and 90% of ration card holders had received rice, he added.

Kothagduem District Collector Dr MV Reddy said there are 442 ration shops and 2, 83, 475 white ration card holders in the district. 90% distribution was done on Monday, he added.