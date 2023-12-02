People looking for right opportunity stumped all: Prof. Kodanda

Hyderabad: The Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof. M Kodandaram on Friday said though the Telangana movement had calmed down but people who were looking for a right opportunity, counter-attacked and caught everyone by surprise.

Addressing a press conference at party office here, he said, with various surveys showing defeat of the BRS and the Congress moving towards victory, people have started feeling happy when Telangana was achieved. He congratulated voters and said amazing awareness was shown by people.

Prof Kodandaram said people have given answer to the government as to what will happen if it runs away from the public and resorts arbitrary power without restrictions and indulges in ‘looting’.

Replying to a question, the professor said he was saying this not just based on the exit polls, but on his experience and what has been seen on the ground. He said the public anger against ‘KCR's autocratic government’ has not been minor; it has been very strong. The unemployed youth have become a democratic force against the government, he said. ‘If problem of unemployment is not taken seriously at national level, its effects can be felt even in national politics and the Lok Sabha elections also.

Kodandaram reminded of the emergency during the reign of former PM Indira Gandhi and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had shown the same attitude. He said during Indira regime the entire Opposition had united against the government. Currently the opposition has not united against the autocratic rule of KCR, but the public has united and shown its strength by counter-attacking.

He said specially unemployed youth have emerged as a force and have demonstrated their power. ‘The public counter-attack has never been seen like this in India. The public was looking for an opportunity; as soon as it got the opportunity they struck.

Kodandaram said the atmosphere created during the elections was a befitting reply against the policies adopted by KCR. ‘The better results shown by people in Telangana have shown that roots of democracy in India are very strong’.