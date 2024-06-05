People of Telangana Happy with Congress' 100-Day Rule: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the people of Telangana for their support and blessings, stating that their votes have crowned the 100-day rule of Congress. In a media address at his residence on Wednesday, the Chief Minister highlighted the increase in percentage of votes for Congress in the Parliament elections compared to the Assembly elections, indicating strong public support for their governance.



CM Revanth Reddy commended the activists who worked tirelessly for the victory of Congress, emphasizing their dedication and integrity in the political process. He also accused leaders of BRS of siding with BJP and working against Congress, stating that BRS had sacrificed its principles for BJP's success in the elections.

Revanth Reddy further noted that despite Harish Rao's influence in Siddipet, BRS party losy majority votes in the constituency, leading to Congress' defeat in 8 seats. He criticized the NDA alliance, led by PM Modi, for their performance in the elections and stated that people have rejected Modi's leadership, demanding his immediate resignation.

The Chief Minister vowed to continue working diligently for the people of Telangana, irrespective of the election results, and stated that he holds himself accountable for the state's progress. He urged PM Modi to resign from his position if he values the principles of democracy.