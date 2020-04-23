People salute police for their commitment at Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Braving coronavirus daily to implement the lockdown strictly to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the district, the police personnel of Karimnagar Police Commissionerate under the supervision of Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy are discharging their duties.



Cops, who are on duty at check posts and pickets at various places in the city sometimes do not have proper food and water in the hot summer. Especially, the problems of women police couldn't be explained as they are suffering without toilets.

Following the orders of the Police Commissioner in view of wide spread of coronavirus, the police are not accepting food and water provided by voluntary organisations.

They are eating the food prepared in their houses.

Though they are taking precautions from getting contacted with the deadly virus, the police personnel are unable to avoid accidents and becoming victims while discharging duty during the lockdown and curfew period.

On April 20, a JCB vehicle hit ASI Gunvanth Singh, who was on duty near bus stand, and he was seriously injured. A home guard got hurt while doing duty at Rekurthy check post. A speeding car hit a patrolling vehicle at LMD police station and the personnel in the vehicle survived with minor injuries.

Another important task for them is to take precautions at home so as to protect their family members from coronavirus.

It has become a must for them to enter their house only after taking a medicated bath and washing their clothes outside the house.

Understanding the problems being faced by the cops, Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy provided facilities like cool drinking water, mosquito nets, face masks, sanitisers, air coolers to the police personnel, who are discharging duty during the hard time.

The people are appreciating the district police and the Commissioner for their commitment during the pandemic.