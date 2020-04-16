People shave heads in Nirmal to avoid being infected with coronavirus

Telangana: Around 25 people from Chintakunta tanda of Muthol Mandal in Nirmal district have shaved their heads to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The people believe that their desires get fulfilled by offering hair to their clan deity as a part of a ritual.

This is not the first time we hear as people shave their heads to prevent coronavirus. Cops in Agra have also shaved their heads and walked in the streets to spread a message that the hair on the head could trap the virus. Around 76 police personnel shaved their heads in Fatehpur Sikri.

Nurses in China also shaved their heads to prevent the spread of coronavirus while treating the patients at hospitals in Wuhan.

In the last two cases, the heads were shaved to prevent the coronavirus but the first case represents the belief of the people to sacrifice their hair to god to get their desires fulfilled.