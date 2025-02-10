People trust PM Modi’s leadership: Kishan

Hyderabad: Stating that people of the country were trusting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by ensuring victory of the part in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that now it was the turn of Telangana to get the double engine government.

Addressing a gathering of the party activists while Lankala Deepak Reddy took charge of president of Hyderabad Central district on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said that BJP achieved victory in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. People of Delhi have taught a lesson to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has not only given fake promises but also involved in liquor scam.

The BJP's victory wave is going on in the country.

"We have won two times in Uttar Pradesh, three times in Madhya Pradesh, six times in Gujarat and three times in Goa. Narendra Modi is providing such an administration that the Congress party has been decimated in many States. While there was economic crisis in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, India is moving ahead with a stable economic system under the leadership of Modi. India is now the fifth largest economy in the world. Whatever be the problem people are looking towards Narendra Modi for solution," said Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy said, “Now Telangana is left. There should be a double engine government in Telangana also. While the previous BRS government looted the State with family rule, the present Congress government failed to implement the promises made to the people.” He called up on the party leaders to be prepared for the next Assembly elections and also wanted them to win 100 divisions in the GHMC elections.