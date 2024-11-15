Live
- AR Rahman’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ Music Nominated Twice at 2024 Hollywood Awards
- NBK’s action drama ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ unveiled with power-packed teaser
- Nehru’s services unforgettable : Veerlapalli
- ROB ready by March-end
- 30.1-9-49-10 – Anshul Kamboj picks up all 10 wickets in Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy match
- South Korean FM Cho, Blinken hold talks on margins of APEC summit in Peru
- India’s insurance sector growth surpasses China, Thailand: McKinsey
- CLOSE-IN: Indian cricketers from Paupers to Princelings
- Delhi-NCR's air quality remains hazardous for residents
- South Korea, US, Japan to announce establishment of trilateral secretariat this week
Just In
People urged to participate in caste survey
Boath constituency incharge Ade Gajender said that everyone should contribute to the caste survey which is being conducted by the State covernment in a very ambitious way, so that reservations could be provided according to the proportion of the population.
Adilabad: Boath constituency incharge Ade Gajender said that everyone should contribute to the caste survey which is being conducted by the State covernment in a very ambitious way, so that reservations could be provided according to the proportion of the population. He expressed hope that after this caste census, we will get the same share as the political slogan. After the census, Telangana state will become a role model in the country and will set the direction for the country in the political fields of employment and employment.
He said that the misconceptions that the government schemes and subsidies will be cut should be dispelled and the officials who come for the survey should be given full information and the officials who are conducting the survey should not be obstructed anywhere under the orders of the state government.
It is suggested that the local Congress party leadership should cooperate with the officials in the respective villages and inform them of the actual situation in order to avoid minor mistakes in the survey.