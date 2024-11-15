People urged to participate in caste survey

Adilabad: Boath constituency incharge Ade Gajender said that everyone should contribute to the caste survey which is being conducted by the State covernment in a very ambitious way, so that reservations could be provided according to the proportion of the population. He expressed hope that after this caste census, we will get the same share as the political slogan. After the census, Telangana state will become a role model in the country and will set the direction for the country in the political fields of employment and employment.

He said that the misconceptions that the government schemes and subsidies will be cut should be dispelled and the officials who come for the survey should be given full information and the officials who are conducting the survey should not be obstructed anywhere under the orders of the state government.

It is suggested that the local Congress party leadership should cooperate with the officials in the respective villages and inform them of the actual situation in order to avoid minor mistakes in the survey.