People want BJP in Telangana, claims Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy alleged here on Wednesday that the BRS government has failed in fulfilling its promises and meeting people's aspirations.

Speaking after admitting Palakurthi ZPTC member Kandula Sandhya Rani and others in the presence of party election organising committee chairman Eatala Rajender and national committee member Vivek Venkataswamy at party office, Reddy accused the BRS leaders of not talking about development in State and instead depending on money to win elections.

“The BRS has failed to implement promises like double bedroom houses to the poor, loan waiver to farmers, Dalit Bandhu, GirijanBandhu and three acre land to Dalits, no 25 paise interest loan to the Self Help Groups, no fee reimbursement to students and Arogya Sri to needy. A silent wave is on in State; people are going to vote for the party in elections,” he said. Additionally, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has backstabbed unemployed by failing to hold recruitment exams properly resulting in suicides of unemployed.

“How AICC leader Rahul Gandhi can come and seek votes from people of Telangana? The Congress was responsible for injustice in water, funds and jobs leading to separate State agitation; 369 agitators were killed by the party in 1969 agitation. About 1,200 youth sacrificed their lives as the Congress delayed formation of Telangana. The Congress is corrupt and Rahul has no moral right to visit Telangana,” he said.

Dubbing both the Congress and BRS as family-centric parties, Reddy alleged corruption has reached top under KCR. Referring to the Congress rule in Karnataka, he said it has failed to implement the ‘guarantees’ promised to people before the elections. He accused the Karnataka government of imposing huge taxes and collecting money from people to fund Telangana elections. Reddy said “PM Modi has been offering corruption-free government; we will bring ‘SakalaJanula Telangana’ in State.”

Vivek said Sandhya Rani had participated in separate Telangana agitation; her joining will strengthen the party. She said there is a silent wave in State and people have decided to bring the party to power.