People want change of guard in TS: Nadda
Says BJP works with a motto of serving people
Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda said that BJP is the only party which works with a motto of serving people against the corrupt BRS and Congress.
The BJP chief was in the city on Saturday as part of the party electioneering, he held roads hows in Secunderabad and Musheerabad Assembly segments. Addressing at Musheerabad road show, he said that BJP will deliver on its election manifesto and provide Rs 2,500 additional assistance to marginal farmers. On providing jobs to the unemployed youth, he said that if voted to power the BJP government will conduct Group-1 examinations by TSPSC within six months of coming to power.
Rs 10 lakh health coverage under Ayushman Bharat, loans to the women self-help groups with 1 per cent interest, free laptops to students pursuing degree and professional courses, and other electoral promises listed in the BJP’s election manifesto would be delivered in letter and spirit, he added.
Besides, it will also provide free travel to the senior citizens from the state to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi Dham.