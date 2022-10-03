People want KCR to lead country: Sabitha

Kodangal: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday observed that the people of the country want KCR to lead the country. While stressing that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had steered the backward Telangana State into the fastest growing and developing State in just a span of 8 years, the Education Minister said that by seeking the way how various welfare and development schemes are being taken up in Telangana, the people across various States are also wanting to have KCR's leadership.

Earlier, the Education Minster took part in the inauguration of the newly constructed Tahsildar and Mandal Education office buildings in Dudyala and Bomraspet mandals. The Minister was accompanied by local MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, ZP Chairman Patnam Sunitha Reddy.

Enumerating various welfare and development schemes being implemented in Telangana, the minister said that Chief minister KCR has taking into account the needs of each and every community in the state and accordingly drafted development and welfare schemes. Not just development and welfare the Chief Minister had also given equal priority for the development of education and health infrastrucutre.

Earlier, the villagers and TRS leaders from Bomaraspet and Dudyala mandals warmly welcomed the minister. Later, she participated in the Navratri celebrations, and performed special pujas for Ammavaru at the Tunkimetal temple in Polepalli village.