People will bless the government that works for people: KTR

Telangana Minister KTR said that people will bless a government that works for people. The Minister participated in the Partners in Progress Program in Hyderabad on Saturday. Speaking in this program held at JRC, he said that Hyderabad has been developed significantly by the BRS government. He said that good progress has been made in infrastructure development and development they have done is visible.

The minister said that the law and order situation in Hyderabad is excellent and said that this metropolitan city has a great historical reputation. Recalling that actor Rajinikanth praised that Hyderabad is developed as Newyork, KTR called to safeguard the Old City.

The minister said that 36 flyovers have been constructed in the city and 39 ponds have been renovated in the last ten years. He said that with the Mission Bhagiratha program, the problem of drinking water has been eliminated in Hyderabad. Similarly, the minister said that Telangana is the only state in the country which is providing uninterrupted electricity. He reminded that the problem of electricity and drinking water was severe in united Andhra Pradesh.