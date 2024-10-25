People will thrash Congress leaders for unkept promises

ADILABAD: BRSworking president KT Rama Rao said the time has come that people would revolt against the government and thrash leaders of the Congress soon for failing to fulfil poll promises.

Participatin in a farmers’ dharna organised at Ramlila Maidan in Adilabad district on Thursday, KTR said that he is ready to go to jail for the welfare of the people and farmers. KTR said that the days of hanging and beating the leaders of the Congress party are near.

“Some women were sitting on dharna at Ditchpally. I asked is the issue. They told me that they were the family members of policemen and they are staging a dharna at Ditchpally battalion for one policing. Finally, under the Congress rule, there has come a situation where the family members of the policemen also staging sit-ins,” said the BRS leader.

KTR asked who should be blamed for the actual cheating cases. They want to file cases against those who cheated by saying that they will give gold. It is suggested that farmers should file cases for not waiving the loans due to Rythu Bandhu. KTR said that youths should file cases for not giving job notifications till now, if all sections form lines in front of police stations and file cheating cases, not a single Congress leader will be left.

KTR advised the police that no one’s power is permanent and such mercenary activities were not done during the BRS rule.They said that if the police or officers do extras, they will write their names and give them along with the mitthi.

KTR said that the officials went to demolish 2,000 houses at Khanapur pond in Adilabad and the Congress government gave permissions and licenses to those houses. KTR concluded that if cases are filed against farmers, they are not ready to settle down.