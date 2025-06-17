Perform in the local body polls or perish: Revanth warns ministers

Hyderabad: The performance of the ministers in the upcoming local body elections will be a litmus test for them. Those who fail to achieve the desired results in the crucial elections w ill face the consequences. This was the hard-hitting warning served by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to his cabinet colleagues during an informal meeting with them here on Monday. The local body elections, release of Rythu Bharosa funds and implementation of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, Indiramma houses and other welfare and development programmes initiated by the state government came up for discussion during the meeting.

The Chief minister explained about the Congress strategy to defeat the opposition in the ensuing elections and winning most of the local bodies, especially Grama Panchayats, Mandal Parishads, Zilla Parishad and municipalities.

Hinting at the release of a notification for the local body elections later this month, Revanth Reddy cautioned the ministers that the party high command will take a call on their continuation in the cabinet based on their performances in the local body elections. Sources said that the ministers brought to the fore some challenges being faced by them in some Assembly constituencies where the local leaders are unhappy due to delay in filling nominated posts.

They also urged the CM to release funds to complete pending works that were taken up in local bodies to avoid ground-level resentment that could impact the poll prospects. The ministers were also given the responsibility of coordinating with the local MLAs and providing necessary support to address the local issues before the election notification was issued. The Chief Minister urged the ministers to take up a campaign on the implementation of the schemes at the gross-root level, mainly disbursement of the Rythu Bharosa benefits, selection of beneficiaries under Indiramma, Rajiv Yuva Viaksam and release of funds to women self-help groups. The ministers have been asked to organize special meetings with women groups and convince them to support the Congress in the ensuing local body elections.