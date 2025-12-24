Perform or perish

Hyderabad: Now, the Secretaries of all the departments in the state are under the scanner, and their performance will be the main criteria to continue in the posts and get focal positions in future.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he would review the performance of the Secretaries every three months and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao will seek their performance report every month.

At a high-level meeting with the Secretaries of all the departments here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister explained the importance of the new policies introduced to strengthen education, energy, health and other key sectors. To ensure that the state has a clear policy roadmap, the government also released the ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Vision’ document, divided the state into Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Regional Economy (PURE) and Rural Agricultural Regional Economy (RARE) and formulated development plans accordingly, the Chief Minister explained.

Revanth Reddy asserted that cooperation among the departments would help achieve desirable results from the new policies. All the officials must work with accountability, he said, adding: “Without coordination among the departments and departmental officers, no results will be achieved. Working with coordination is extremely crucial. A mechanism should be established to ensure coordination among the departments in matters of development.”

The Chief Minister also said that he would review the performance of the Secretaries every three months apart from the Chief Secretary’s monthly review. Revanth Reddy observed that the state government completed two years in office and achieved some successes and formulated the plans. He instructed the officers to provide complete details regarding the regular, outsourcing, and contract employees in their respective departments to the Chief Secretary by January 26. The Chief Minister suggested that the heads of departments (HoDs) concerned verify whether outsourcing employees are receiving their salaries and EPF and ESI benefits. To reduce financial burden on the state exchequer, the Chief Minister also instructed the officials to shift the government offices from the rented buildings to own buildings by January