Persons died while waiting to vote

Adilabad: Two elderly persons died in two different incidents while they were waiting to cast their vote in the poling station in Adilabad on Thursday.

According to the source, Chandragiri Rajanna 65 of Bhuktapur street of Adilabad town, died of cardiac arrest while he was standing in line to cast his vote in poling station. Rajanna suddenly fell down, rushed to the Rims hospital where the doctor declared he was brought dead.

In another incident, Gangamma 78 died after about epilepsy while voting at Mavala poling station in Adilabad municipal limits. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors were declared brought dead.