Live
- Maha CM performs 'bhoomi-puja' of new Coca-Cola plant in Ratnagiri
- WhatsApp launches secret code for chat lock
- K'taka Govt to release Rs 2,000 as relief to drought-hit farmers; CM slams Centre's apathy
- Gurugram hospital claims upsurge in HIV positive cases in Haryana
- Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on GPS device ban during flights
- CSP owner kidnapped in Bihar's Bagaha, Rs 15 lakh ransom demanded
- RBI fines HDFC Bank and Bank of America
- Whirlpool to sell up to 24% stake in India arm
- Bengaluru Tech Summit: MoU signed to provide comprehensive support to start-ups
- PM Modi to take forward G20 steps on climate action at COP28 in Dubai
Just In
Persons died while waiting to vote
Highlights
Two elderly persons died in two different incidents while they were waiting to cast their vote in the poling station in Adilabad on Thursday.
Adilabad: Two elderly persons died in two different incidents while they were waiting to cast their vote in the poling station in Adilabad on Thursday.
According to the source, Chandragiri Rajanna 65 of Bhuktapur street of Adilabad town, died of cardiac arrest while he was standing in line to cast his vote in poling station. Rajanna suddenly fell down, rushed to the Rims hospital where the doctor declared he was brought dead.
In another incident, Gangamma 78 died after about epilepsy while voting at Mavala poling station in Adilabad municipal limits. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors were declared brought dead.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS