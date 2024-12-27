PETA sets up billboard, urges to ‘Go Vegan’

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Thursday erected a billboard at Jubilee Hills and appealed to make 2025 a year of compassion and change by eating veg.

The billboard at Road No 36, next to Rainbow Park, features one each cow, buffalo, piglet, rabbit, goat, chicken, chick, and lambs with the message ‘Keep us alive in 25, please, go vegan.’

“Each vegan saves the lives of up to nearly 200 animals a year by simply not eating products made from their bodies. It is really that easy to save thousands of animals’ lives in our lifetimes,” stated PETA India Manager of Vegan and Corporate Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja.

“Each person who goes vegan also reduces their risk of suffering from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer and helps prevent future pandemics. The PETA billboard campaign is a multi-city effort to spread awareness about the vegan lifestyle and its positive impact on the environment and even health,” he added.