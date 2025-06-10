Live
Petition challenging election of Kothagudem MLA dismissed
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Nandulal Agarwal, a social worker (voter) from the Kothagudem Assembly constituency, challenging the election of Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (CPI), who won by 80,336 votes.
The judge declined to accept the contention of the petitioner that Mendu Rajamallu, advocate, who notarised the affidavit of Rao in Form 26 filed along with nomination, was not competent as on the date i.e., November 8, 2023, as he later applied for renewal of licence, which was later granted.
He also declined to accept the petitioner’s contention that Rao did not mention his wife’s name in the form, but he gave all details pertaining to his wife by submitting her Pan card.