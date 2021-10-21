Petition filed in Telangana HC to cancel inter first year exams

A petition was filed in the high court to cancel intermediate first year exams which scheduled to be held from October 25.

The petitioner urged the court not to conduct the exams for the students who were already promoted. The petitioner counsel also asked the court to cancel the exams, passing all the students.



On the other hand, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday held a tele-conference with the officials of education department on the conduct of intermediate first year exams.



The students and parents also demanding the government to cancel the first year intermediate exams. Messages are pouring in on micro-blogging site Twitter questioning the government about the conduct of exams for the students who were promoted last year.



The students in a tweet said that they were in Class 12 now and cannot manage both the years and also need to attend many competitive exams in January.

