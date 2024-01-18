Live
- Gandhi family most corrupt in the country: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Hockey Olympic Qualfiers: US coach hails players' passion, determination, commitment after booking a ticket to Paris
- Jim Carrey celebrates 62nd b'day with Adam Sandler, David Spade
- Genotyping tech may help detect Covid variants more rapidly
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
Just In
Petition filed in TS High Court over free travel for women in TSRTC buses
A petition was filed by a private employee from Nagol. The petition stated that providing free travel only to women in buses comes under discrimination
Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the High Court on the free RTC bus travel scheme for women in Telangana. A petition was filed by a private employee from Nagol. The petition stated that providing free travel only to women in buses comes under discrimination.
State government has no power to decide on free scheme in RTC established by central laws. In this context, the petitioner asked the court to stop the free RTC bus scheme for women.
He said that free travel is being provided to women under the Mahalakshmi scheme... This has increased the number of passengers. He said that the free scheme is causing problems for those who go for necessity.
It is said that free travel will put a burden on RTC and it is not right for the government to bear it. He said that it is not appropriate to use the money paid by the people in the form of taxes for the free travel of women. Taking into consideration the above matters, it is requested to stop the free travel.