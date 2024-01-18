Petition filed in TS High Court over free travel for women in TSRTC buses

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the High Court on the free RTC bus travel scheme for women in Telangana. A petition was filed by a private employee from Nagol. The petition stated that providing free travel only to women in buses comes under discrimination.

State government has no power to decide on free scheme in RTC established by central laws. In this context, the petitioner asked the court to stop the free RTC bus scheme for women.

He said that free travel is being provided to women under the Mahalakshmi scheme... This has increased the number of passengers. He said that the free scheme is causing problems for those who go for necessity.

It is said that free travel will put a burden on RTC and it is not right for the government to bear it. He said that it is not appropriate to use the money paid by the people in the form of taxes for the free travel of women. Taking into consideration the above matters, it is requested to stop the free travel.