Phase II of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Telangana

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Telangana on Monday. People above 60 years and individuals between 45 years and 59 years will be prioritized.

Health minister Eatala Rajender was the first to get the vaccine shot in the second phase at the Huzurabad government hospital in Karimnagar. People can register on Co-Win software to reserve a vaccine slot from 9 am on Monday.

The beneficiaries at the COVID-19 vaccination centres are building up as it was the first day of the vaccine.

Officials said that people can choose the vaccine centres even at the private hospitals for which Rs 250 will be collected. They also asked the people not to believe any rumours on the vaccine shot.