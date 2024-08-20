PHC plight draws village’s ire at govt

Gadwal: Ayija town Primary Health Center (PHC) is in doldrums, leaving hundreds of patients from surrounding villages without adequate medical care. The center, which serves as a lifeline for people from ten nearby villages, is plagued by staff absenteeism, medicine shortages, and infrastructural deficiencies, creating a healthcare emergency in the region.

In addition to staff shortages, the PHC is grappling with a critical lack of medicines and basic medical supplies. Patients have reported that even syringes for administering injections are unavailable. This dire situation has led to an outcry from the affected communities, who are demanding immediate action from the authorities.

The situation was brought to the attention of the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Siddappa, who responded swiftly by instructing the lower-level staff to place an urgent order for the necessary medicines. However, there is no improvement in the situation.

Local leaders are appalled by the conditions at the health centre. Poorly lit surroundings is turning a hotspot for anti-social activities. They protested on Monday for the swift completion of the hospital construction works and the provision of adequate facilities. They urged DMHO and Collector to pay attention to the plight of the centre.

The Ayija PHC’s crisis is a stark reminder of the challenges facing rural healthcare in the region. With hundreds of lives at stake, the local community is urgently awaiting a comprehensive response from the authorities to restore the health center to full functionality.