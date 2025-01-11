Phone-tapping case: HC extends protection to Harish from arrest until Jan 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Friday extended the interim order, dated December 5, until January 28 granting protection from “arrest” to Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao.

J Ramchander Rao, senior counsel and former additional advocate-general, who appeared for Rao, informed the court that S Mohan Kumar, ACP Panjagutta, who is the investigating officer in FIR 1205/2024 dated December 3, 2024 U/S. 120b, 386, 409, 506 R/w. 34 IPC & 66IT Act, 2008 registered against Rao had filed the counter-affidavit in the criminal petition filed by the former minister seeking quash of FIR. He said the petitioner intends to file a reply to the counter-affidavit filed by the IO and sought protection from arrest until the next hearing.

On December 5 Justice Lakshman, while adjudicating Rao’s petition, had extended the interim protection from arrest until January 9; on January 10 the protection was extended until January 28. The said case was registered against Rao on a complaint lodged by Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, who is the de facto complainant in the FIR.

Goud contended that he complained to the City Police Commissioner of Police against Rao two times--on November 23 and December 1,2024 contending that on Rao’s instructions the SIB police had kept him and his family members under surveillance by tapping their phones, in a blatant violation of rules. Rao, bore a grudge against him as his popularity grew in Siddipet district due to social welfare programmes. To get rid of him Rao used his offices and brought pressure on the police to tap his phones and keep him and his family members under strict vigil.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to January 28 for filing of counter-affidavit by the IO; until then the interim protection was granted to Rao from “arrest”.

Bar Councils asked to furnish poll schedule

On Friday the HC single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy directed the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Telangana to furnish the “schedule” to hold elections to the BCT as its term expired.

Justice Reddy heard the writ filed by advocate Kokkula Ashok of Uppal, seeking a direction to the BCI and BCT to hold elections, as the term of members along with their extended period expired.

The BCI counsel informed the court the verification of certificate of practice is on and that the BCI has the power to extend the term of BCT members beyond five years. Justice Reddy, after hearing the petitioner and the BCI counsel, adjourned hearing to January 31. He directed the BCI and BCT to furnish the election schedule to BCT by January 31.