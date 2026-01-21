Phone tapping probe: SIT may summon harish rao again

As part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile illegal phone tapping case, former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Jubilee Hills Police Station on Tuesday. The legislator was examined in detail by the investigating officer regarding his alleged knowledge of the unauthorised surveillance and interception of phone calls involving politicians and business persons.

The SIT confirmed that the examination was concluded for the day after Harish Rao requested to leave early to attend to his son’s scheduled flight in the evening. While the session lasted approximately seven hours, officials have instructed him not to contact or influence any witnesses connected to the case. He was also informed that he may be summoned again for further questioning as the investigation continues.

According to the SIT, the probe focuses on widespread unauthorised monitoring that surfaced in March 2024. While a primary chargesheet has already been filed against several accused persons, further investigation is underway to uncover additional layers of the conspiracy.

Addressing public speculation, the police clarified that the examination of Harish Rao is strictly related to the main phone tapping case. They urged the public not to circulate false information regarding the legality of the summons, clarifying that the current proceedings are distinct from previous matters mentioned in Supreme Court orders.