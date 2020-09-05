Photo expo to expose Telangana State govt's failure in containing coronavirus

Hyderabad: With an intend to highlight the 'failure' of the State government in dealing with the ongoing corona pandemic, the Congress party will be unveiling a photo exhibition in the Indira Bhavan Hall at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.



Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who undertook a 10-day long tour from August 26 along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders, will be briefing about the situation across the State and how the State government failed to control the situation with the available resources to media on the occasion.

On August 26, Mallu embarked on a 10-day tour covering the government hospitals providing Covid treatment in all 33 districts. He visited the Medchal-Malkajgiri district and concluded his journey on Thursday. Covering daily two to three a day during his tour, Mallu studied the functioning of official machinery in dealing with the pandemic.