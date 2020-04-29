PIL for birth certificate without religion filed in Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A married couple, Roopa and David, who hail from Hyderabad, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court requesting him to direct the concerned civic authorities to issue birth certificate to their one-year-old son Evan Roodey, without mentioning the religion whose birth took place in the Kothakota municipal area.



The couple pointed out that the concerned municipal authorities are not issuing the birth certificate to their son because of not filling the column of religion in the birth certificate application form.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the Collector and higher officials also but the effort has not been fulfilled. In the letter, the couple said they do not believe in religion, caste hence honouring the citizenship rights requested to direct the concerned municipal authorities to issue the birth certificate to their son whose birth date was on 23-03-2019.

Hearing on the taken up PIL on Tuesday, the Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy directed the Chief Secretary Telangana Govt, Registrar, Census Dept, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration to file a counter-affidavit and issued notices to the Kothakota municipal authorities.

The case has been adjourned for four weeks.