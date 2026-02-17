Pilot Rohith Reddy seeks anticipatory bail in Tandur election booth case

Hyderabad: Former Tandur legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party and nine co-accused filed a criminal petition on Monday seeking anticipatory bail in the event of their arrest in connection with crime 50/2026 registered by Tandur Town police. They are accused of unlawful assembly and forcible entry into counting booths during the recent Tandur municipal elections.

The FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 223, 132, 126(2) read with Section 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the prosecution, the petitioners forcibly entered the counting booth at Tandur constituency on February 13 in defiance of directions issued by the Election Commission and local police prohibiting unauthorised entry.

The petitioners, accompanied by approximately 30 supporters, allegedly barged into the restricted premises and engaged in heated exchanges with police deployed for ‘bandobust’ duty during the counting. The police contingent on duty comprised the SHO, two SIs, six HCs, nine PCs, two women constables, and one home guard.

The petitioners submit that their application for anticipatory bail rests on allegations of discriminatory treatment by the deployed police. They contend that the police permitted the Tandur MLA and his followers to enter the counting booth prior to the removal of ballot boxes, notwithstanding stringent EC orders barring such access.

The petitioners assert that while the police allowed the legislator and his supporters entry without objection, they were forcibly ejected when they attempted to enter the premises under identical circumstances.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the registration of the case is actuated by mala fide intention stemming from political rivalry and personal vendetta. The petitioners further contend that the penal provisions invoked against them, including Section 132 of the BNS (assault or criminal force), Section 223 (disobedience to orders) and Section 126 (wrongful restraint) are not attracted to the facts of the case and have been inappropriately applied.

The petition seeks a direction to the Tandur SHO to release the petitioners on bail should they be arrested. The case is pending adjudication before the court.